KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Trading Down 4.6 %

FSS stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.98. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.