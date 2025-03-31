KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 120,342 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 106,672 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in A10 Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 222,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,673 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 345,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,332 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.17. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

