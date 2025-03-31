KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after acquiring an additional 125,107 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,404,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 441,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $34.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

