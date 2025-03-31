KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Timken by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 39,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 221.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Timken Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TKR opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

