KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,187,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 16,773.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 479,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 109,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $111.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 31.47 and a quick ratio of 31.47. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $127.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.24.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $401.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on Nelnet

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.