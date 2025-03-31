KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Get QXO alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of QXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in QXO in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in QXO during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of QXO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Stock Performance

NASDAQ QXO opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. QXO, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $290.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

QXO Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.