KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 21,300 Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $44.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.