KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.01 Million Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 217,106 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $12.47 on Monday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

