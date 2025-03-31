KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.06 Million Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 17,363.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 377,134 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HealthStream by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $974.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

