KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.06 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

