KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.13 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Novanta by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $129.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 1.34. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $128.16 and a one year high of $187.12.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

