KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.14 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,852,000 after buying an additional 182,948 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 309,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra Research raised Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.42%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

