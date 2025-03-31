KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $980,000 Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Get TPG alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 136.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.18. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -481.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPG

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.