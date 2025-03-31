KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,403,000 after purchasing an additional 97,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 143.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 64.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,055 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

