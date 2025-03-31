KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Astera Labs by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after buying an additional 442,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $10,701,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALAB stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $10,382,274.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,292.26. The trade was a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,139.14. The trade was a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,242,702.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

