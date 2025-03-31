KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Premier by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 44,480 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 70.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This represents a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

