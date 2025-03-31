KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $100.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMBF

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.