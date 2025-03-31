KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.07% of World Kinect as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Kinect by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Stock Down 0.5 %

WKC opened at $28.52 on Monday. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $622,842.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

