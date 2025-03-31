Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Short Interest Up 78.8% in March

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the February 28th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,660,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,067 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $295.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.10. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Featured Articles

