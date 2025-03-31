Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

NYSE:PKG opened at $195.40 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

