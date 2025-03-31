Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Humana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $263.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

