Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 362.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.9 %

BMRN opened at $71.44 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

