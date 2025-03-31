Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 502.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 584.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,399,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $447.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.65.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.