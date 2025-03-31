Korea Investment CORP Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,833 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,360,000 after acquiring an additional 163,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,143,000 after buying an additional 947,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.