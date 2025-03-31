Korea Investment CORP Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $145.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.79.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

