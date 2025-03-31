Korea Investment CORP Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Markel Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,743,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Markel Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,580,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,173,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,853.88 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,417.65 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,865.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,730.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.