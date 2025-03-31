Korea Investment CORP Has $14.48 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

FNV stock opened at $155.36 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

