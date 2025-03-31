Korea Investment CORP Has $15.85 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $152.40 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $154.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

