Korea Investment CORP Purchases 121,149 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,149 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 724.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTS opened at $45.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

