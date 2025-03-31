Korea Investment CORP Purchases New Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,951,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $10,672,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after acquiring an additional 272,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total transaction of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total transaction of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,097 shares in the company, valued at $37,961,222.75. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,377 shares of company stock valued at $44,251,096. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Price Performance
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.
View Our Latest Research Report on CVNA
Carvana Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
