Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,317 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
