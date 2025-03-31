Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,103,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $124.53 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.49 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

