Korea Investment CORP Sells 32,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $509,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,825.34. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,908. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

