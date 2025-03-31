Korea Investment CORP Sells 72,097 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 72,097 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.15 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

