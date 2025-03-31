Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,403 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,489,000 after buying an additional 731,273 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its position in Kellanova by 63.8% during the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,624,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after buying an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $29,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $9,329,347.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,534,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,715,140.48. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,473,032. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of K opened at $82.43 on Monday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

