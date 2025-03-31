Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Teradyne worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $82.78 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.47 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

