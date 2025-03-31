Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $81,447,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,320 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 371,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $21,234,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

ZBH opened at $112.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

