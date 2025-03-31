Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,004 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 282,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cameco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cameco by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 149.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Glj Research boosted their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

