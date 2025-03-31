Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $53.95 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $105.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

