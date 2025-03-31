Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,121,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.22% of Lincoln National worth $606,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,189,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 486,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $8,155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after purchasing an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 207,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNC

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.