LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of LivaNova worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in LivaNova by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $39.13 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

