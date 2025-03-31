Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Logitech International worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4,876.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Logitech International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after buying an additional 18,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Logitech International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $12,597,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $86.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

