LPL Financial LLC Acquires 14,985 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Snap-on worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Snap-on by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.40.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $329.09 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.12 and a 200-day moving average of $333.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.