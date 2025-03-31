LPL Financial LLC Buys 247,325 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.87% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $24,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 144,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:YYY opened at $11.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.85. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

