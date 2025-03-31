LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $24,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $56,575,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.32. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

