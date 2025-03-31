LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Tetra Tech worth $24,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

