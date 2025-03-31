LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $24,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 36,976 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CFO opened at $67.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.