LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $24,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,522,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $56.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $70.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

