LPL Financial LLC Has $22.93 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 10.02% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $22,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,395,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 188,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $52.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $243.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3854 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

