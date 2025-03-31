LPL Financial LLC Has $23.17 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,008,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,087 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 235,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,122,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 748,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,169,000 after buying an additional 63,613 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.88. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

